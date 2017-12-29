Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Fire at Kelantan religious school destroys 14 huts

Friday December 29, 2017
07:30 AM GMT+8

KOTA BARU, Dec 29 — Fourteen huts, which served as hostels for students at the Madrasah Muhammadiah religious school in Beta Hilir near here were destroyed in a fire yesterday night.

Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department director Nazili Mahmood said there was, however, no occupants in the huts, which were made of wood, when the fire broke out at about 7.50pm.

“They (occupants) were all at the surau of the madrasah when the fire broke out,” he said when contacted.

Nazili said three engines with 21 firemen rushed to the scene and managed to douse the flame by about 9pm.

There was no casualties reported in the incident, he said, adding that the department was investigating the cause of the fire and losses incurred. — Bernama

