Fire at Islamic school kills 25

A fire occurred at a tahfiz school at Jalan Keramat Ujung in Kuala Lumpur at 5.41am on Sept 14, 2017. ― Picture via Twitter/bombaJBPMKUALA LUMPUR, Sep 14 ― At least 25 students and teachers died after a fire broke out at an Islamic religious (tahfiz) school at Jalan Datuk Keramat this morning.

The Star news portal cited the Fire and Rescue Department receiving a call about the fire at 5am, and said that the current death toll stands at 25.

Firefighters are reportedly still at the scene.

“Based on our information at the moment, 25 students and teachers have died in the fire,” the department was quoted saying.

The department was previously reported to have raised concerns about fire safety measures at private and unregistered tahfiz schools.

Earlier this year, two family-run tahfiz schools caught fire in Baling, Kedah and Sabak Bernam, Selangor respectively, though no one died in the incidents.