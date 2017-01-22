Last updated Sunday, January 22, 2017 11:58 pm GMT+8

Fire and Rescue Dept find woman chained up in Serdang Raya

Sunday January 22, 2017
11:14 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — A woman was found in a humiliating manner with her upper body chained in front of the 3K Complex in Serdang Raya near here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Mohd Sani Harul said the department received a distress call at 9.45am. 

He said a team of firemen from the Serdang Fire and Rescue Station managed to cut the chain using a bolt cutter.  

“She was chained from her neck to abdomen... the woman was handed over to police for further action,” said Mohd Sani when contacted here today. 

Meanwhile, Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat confirmed the case but refused to divulge details as investigations were still ongoing. 

It was learnt that the woman was chained due to her drinking habit. — Bernama

