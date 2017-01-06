Fine weather sees drop in number of Kelantan flood evacuees

Flood victims use a truck to travel through the street in Kampung Bekuk, Besut, January 4, 2016. - Bernama picKOTA BARU, Jan 6 — The number of flood evacuees in Kelantan dropped to 12,931 from 4,640 families as at 5pm today from 13,521 from 4,821 families in the afternoon.

According to the ‘infobanjir’ application of the Social Welfare Department, the evacuees were housed at 31 relief centres in the Pasir Mas, Tumpat and Pasir Puteh districts.

The highest number of evacuees was in Pasir Mas, at 8,870 from 3,364 families housed at 22 relief centres.

Tumpat was next with 3,871 evacuees from 1,232 families housed at seven centres, and Pasir Puteh, 190 people from 44 families at two centres.

The weather has been fine today and more people are expected to return to their homes.

According to the state government portal, http://ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my, the level of only Sungai Golok at Rantau Panjang remained above the danger point (nine metres). It read 9.77 metres, down from 9.84 metres in the afternoon.

The level of Sungai Kelantan at the Guillemard Bridge in Tanah Merah continued to drop, registering 12.99 metres at 5pm compared to 13.13 metres in the afternoon. Its danger level there is 16 metres.

The levels of the other major rivers in Kelantan have returned to normal. — Bernama