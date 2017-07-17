Financier chalks up another global achievement

Mentrup presents the award to Mohd Zamree as European Organisation for Sustainable Development CEO Arshad Rab looks on. — Picture by Malay Mail

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — One of the companies that financed the Mass Rapid Transit project has been recognised for its financially sustainable practices for a third consecutive year.

Credit Guarantee Corporation Malaysia Berhad (CGC) was awarded the Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Certificate of Merit during the Global Sustainable Finance Conference in Germany on Friday.

Chief executive officer and president Datuk Mohd Zamree Mohd Ishak received the certificate on behalf of CGC from Karlsruhe’s Lord Mayor Dr Frank Mentrup.

Last year, CGC was awarded the Certificate of Merit under the best innovation in Sustainable Financial Products and Services category for its BizWanita-i product.

In June 2015, its BizMula-i product was recognised as the Best Innovation in the Financial Services category.

This year’s certificate of merit marks CGC’s performance in enabling access to financing for Bumiputera contractors under the aegis of its Bumiputera Entrepreneur Project Fund (TPUB-i)

The TPUB-i was involved in financing subcontractors for the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line as well as other high-impact national infrastructure projects such as the Pan-Borneo Highway and the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex in Johor.

“We are delighted to be presented with this certificate of merit, as it validates our commitment and leadership in practising sustainability in all layers of our operations,” said Zamree.

“This is all due to the unwavering support of our clients over the years, and the effort we have invested in our five-year strategy to become the household name for SMEs by 2020.”

TPUB-i was launched in 2009 to provide access to financing for Bumiputra SMEs with up to RM3 million for first-time applicants and up to RM5 million for subsequent applications. Since its inception, RM1.06 billion has been approved benefiting more than 1,440 Bumiputra contractors.