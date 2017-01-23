Financial restraint does not affect security, says Defence Forces chief

Soldiers march at the Armed Forces Day 82nd anniversary parade held in the Basic Army Training Centre in Port Dickson, March 1, 2015. — Bernama picKUANTAN, Jan 23 ― Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor today gave an assurance that military operations as well as the security aspects and national sovereignty are not affected by the financial constraints.

He said the financial constraint should not be seen as a ‘death warrant’, on the contrary, it needed wisdom to carry out a prudent approach and readjustment to suit the current situation.

“We need to optimise the available funds by using the best financial approach to avoid wastage and to reduce unnecessary expenditure.

“But this does not mean that it is the end of everything because we will never compromise on matters concerning capacity operations just because of financial constraints,” he said.

Raja Mohamed Affandi disclosed this at the media conference after attending the Parade On the First Message of Command by the 19th Chief of Defence Forces at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) Base, here today.

Also present were Air Force Chief, General Datuk Seri Affendi Buang, Army Chief, General Datuk Seri Zulkiple Kassim and Navy Chief, Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin.

Raja Mohamed Affandi also assured that the financial constraints would not affect welfare programmes of the security forces, whether involving the welfare of the military veterans or the ‘jiwa murni’ programmes.

With regard to the change in the United States (US) administration leadership with the appointment of President Donald Trump, Raja Mohamed Affandi said bilateral military relations between both countries were still at the same level, based on the terms that had been agreed upon.

He subsequently outlined four main thrusts as the driving force of the armed forces, namely unity and capability in cooperating as one entity, professional attitude to achieve excellence, to always be prepared for whatever eventuality, and to absorb noble values.

“I emphasise that the colour green (army), blue (air force) and white (navy) are only colours to determine our identity, but should not become a divider for us to forge cooperation,” he said.

Raja Mohamed Affandi gave a reminder to the armed forces personnel to uphold trust in discharging their duties, because he would not compromise with those who failed to do so.

Raja Mohamed Affandi also pledged his loyalty to the Yang Dipertuan Agong in discharging his duties as the 19th Chief of Defence Forces beginning on Dec 16 last year and hoped that he would get the support of the whole security forces. ― Bernama