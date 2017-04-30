Finance Ministry to offer BI1M on larger scale this year

Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah said the intake of students would be increased to 6,000 compared to 3,400 in the first phase of BI1M last year.
"Last year, response for the programme was overwhelming. Therefore we will increase the student intake to 6,000 this year. This is an effort of the government to assist the people to speak English which is a global business and professional language in various industries," he told reporters after launching the second phase of BI1M at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here, today.
He said the ministry had appointed 75 teaching staff this year through a humanitarian organisation as the implementing agency to conduct the programme through a methodology, curriculum and learning system which has proven to be effective.
Mohd Irwan Serigar said the English classes opened to all Malaysians would be implemented in June at 15 UTC and Rural Transformation Centre (RTC).
He said students from the pilot programme last year had succeeded in mastering the language which assisted them in their day to day business and marketing activities and transactions.
"We are very happy to see Malaysians use the opportunity and platform provided by the government to develop quality human capital and ensure the success of Malaysia at the international level," he said.
The BI1M programme was launched under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) of the ministry with the objective to develop and implement transformative initiatives for the country.
Those interested to participate in BI1M programme can visit the website at www.BI1M.my to register and to obtain the latest information at www.facebook.com/BI1M. — Bernama
