Finance Ministry mulls resuming EPF withdrawal for computer purchase

Deputy Minister of Finance II Datuk Lee Chee Leong said he would be bringing up a proposal to resume EPF withdrawals for computer purchase. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa IPOH, Jan 15 — A proposal to resume Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawal for computer purchase under the second account will be brought for discussion at the Finance Ministry level.

Deputy Finance Minister II Datuk Lee Chee Leong said he would be bringing the matter up for discussion as it was very beneficial to the people.

“Every year, the ministry makes budget preparations for the following year and we go all round meeting with the relevant sectors to gather ideas and suggestions.

“In this case, it is still early in terms of preparing the budget for next year but we will bring it up anyway to the Finance Ministry,” he told reporters after opening an IT, Books and Shoes exhibition and launching of the OPPO R9S smart phone at IT Mall@Tasek Square, here, today.

Apart from that, Lee will also discuss the request for the 1Malaysia Book Voucher (BB1M) to be changed into 1Malaysia Book and IT Voucher with the ministry.

Both proposals were made by the Perak IT Mall Management Committee chairman Kevin Chang who called on the government to reconsider the withdrawal of EPF savings for computer purchase for families with children at university.

In 2002, EPF suspended the Computer Purchase Withdrawal Scheme after discovering frauds under the scheme.

On the proposal to change BB1M, Chang said the facility could be extended to eligible students to purchase other devices such as printers and other related gadgets. — Bernama