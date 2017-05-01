Finance ministry allocated RM50m to build 12 artificial football fields nationwide

Mohd Irwan Serigar said MOF implemented the project in stages and would hand over the artificial football fields to the local authorities in the respective areas for maintenance. — Bernama picKOTA BHARU, May 1 ― The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has allocated RM50 million to build 12 artificial football fields nationwide since 2012.

Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah said it was a special project to assist the Youth and Sports Ministry under the 10th Malaysia Plan (10MP) to encourage the people to practise a healthy lifestyle through sports activities.

“So far nine artificial fields have been completed in Putrajaya, Cyberjaya, Shah Alam, Johor Bahru, Melaka, Kuantan, Alor Star, Perlis and Seremban.

“Another three artificial fields are in the process of being built in Kota Bharu, Labuan and Pontian,” he told reporters after visiting the construction site of the artificial football field in Padang Perdana Sports Complex here today.

“Each of the artificial field measures about 105 metre by 68 metre and meets the International Football Federation (FIFA) standards with German technology that can last between eight to 10 years,” he said, adding that it is equipped with floodlights and fences as well as available for rent. ― Bernama