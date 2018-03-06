Final decision on GE14 candidates up to Umno leadership, Zambry says

Speaking to reporters here after giving out excellence awards to personnel of the State Secretariat today, Zambry said all candidates would be vetted. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaIPOH, March 6 — Anyone can offer themselves to be a candidate for the coming general election but the final decision lies with the party leadership, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said.

He said personally he would not stop anyone who offer themselves to contest.

“But the final decision will lie with the party leadership,” he said.

“I hope the final decision by the party leadership will be respected by all,” he added.

Zambry, who is also Perak Barisan Nasional liaison committee chairman, was asked to comment on a statement by Tambun member of parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah who was quoted as saying that he would bring victory to the ruling coalition.

Husni was a former Second Finance Minister prior to his resignation following a Cabinet reshuffle in 2016.