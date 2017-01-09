Filipino security guard nabbed for possession of Malaysian ID

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — A Filipino security guard suspected of having in his possession a Malaysian identity card was detained in an apartment in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur, early today.

National Registration Department (NRD) director-general Mohd Yazid Ramli said the 33-year-old man was the third person to be detained in the same location since the Identity Card Checking Operation (Ops ID) last year.

The man, who claimed to be from Sabah when he was arrested in the five-hour operation which ended at 3am today (Feb 9), was found to have a Malaysian identity card with a Sabah address, he said in a statement here today.

Upon further investigation, the man said he was from Basilan, the Philippines and had been in Malaysia for a month besides claiming that he had received the identity card from a friend.

“He admitted to entering Malaysia through Sandakan coming straight to Kuala Lumpur via KL International Airport 2 (KLIA2) using a Philippines international passport, that he had dumped as soon as he obtained an identity card,” Mohd Yazid said.

Upon inspecting a second location under ‘Ops ID’ in an apartment also in Segambut, Mohd Yazid said they detained a pair of Filipino nationals, aged 41 and 32, on suspicion of using forged identity cards.

“During the inspection, the couple (not married) tried to escape through the back door of the house.

“However, they were arrested and checks revealed that they used fake identity cards to work in Malaysia as a construction worker and a restaurant assistant at a popular shopping centre in the capital,” he said.

Mohd Yazid said the couple claimed the fake identity cards were bought in Kota Kinabalu about two months ago for RM1,200 each. — Bernama