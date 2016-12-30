Filipino kills Sabahan, injures four others in Kudat

Police have confirmed that a man was slashed to death and his wife and three children seriously hurt by a Filipino and the attacker is on the run. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― A 42-year-old man was slashed to death and his wife and three children seriously hurt by a Filipino in Kudat, Sabah yesterday.

Kudat district police chief Deputy Superintendent Douglas Nyeging Taong confirmed the incident but declined to give full details, The Star Online reported today.

“We are compiling the facts of case and will release details soon,” he was quoted saying.

According to the report, the attack took place at 4pm in Kg. Narandang located in the Borneo state’s northeast district and was over money issues.

The attacker is said to be family friend, aged 20 and is on the run.

The report did not mention the name of the male victim nor other details regarding the nationality, ages and identities of the wife and children.