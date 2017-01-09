Fifty livestock breeders suffer RM300,000 loss due to floods

DUNGUN, Jan 9 — Fifty livestock breeders in the state have to bear about RM300,000 in losses due to the recent floods since Dec 31, last year.

Veterinary Services Department director-general, Datuk Dr Kamarudin Md Isa said the recorded losses were due to death of livestock and damage to the enclosures.

He said of the five districts of Kemaman, Hulu Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Besut which were estimated to have 784 farm animals, such as deer, cattle and sheep, it was found that only Kemaman and Hulu Terengganu recorded death of livestock due to the floods.

“A total of 13 goats, 13 heads of sheep, eight cows and four deer died in the disaster,” he told reporters after attending the Post-Flood Assistance Mission programme in Legong, here, today.

To curb the outbreak of infections to the livestock, he said the department would give injections and monitor the health of the animals from time to time.

“During the flood season, we see rather thin farm animals...we channel assistance in the form of animal feed, medicines and equipment.

“If the animals are experiencing breathing problems, infections and so on, we will immediately treat them to prevent death,” he said.

Dr Kamarudin said following the natural disaster, the department would provide cash assistance of RM300 to RM500 to each breeder depending on the type of their livestock. — Bernama