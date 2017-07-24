Fifth rabies victim in Sarawak dies

Personnel from the Kuching South City Council lift a cage containing a stray dog during an operation to control the rabies outbreak in Kuching July 24, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 24— A 52-year-old man who is the fifth individual infected with rabies or mad dog disease in Sarawak has passed away, according to The Star Online.

The news portal reported that Tinding Lambang died around midnight at the Sarawak General Hospital.

He was bitten by a dog in May and subsequently admitted on July 11 after suffering weak limbs, numbness, backache and confusion.

A lab test on July 18 confirmed that he had rabies, but he was previously not admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) because his situation was not considered critical.

Four earlier rabies cases involving children in Serian have all resulted in fatalities.

The four children, Jackson Mazlan, four, and his sister, Monica, six, from Kampung Paon Sungai Rimo, Serian died on July 4, Alicesa Lovenna, seven, from Kampung Lebor, Serian died on July 13 and Florencesia Edward, five, from Kampung Ampungan in Serian died on July 17.