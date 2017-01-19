FIC restructuring to boost Felda’s investment, business, says Najib

Felda Chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad’s move to revamp the FIC Board of Directors is in line with the government’s efforts to strengthen Felda’s business and investment arm. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd’s (FIC) restructuring plan is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the business and investment arm of Felda, said Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“Felda Chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad’s move to revamp the FIC Board of Directors is in line with that goal.

“I believe that other efforts will be made to ensure that Felda’s business continues to grow and record profit in order to provide more benefits to the settlers,” the prime minister said in a post on his official blog NajibRazak.com today.

FIC, a subsidiary of Felda (the Federal Land Development Authority), is principally involved in the areas of property development, hospitality and strategic investments.

The company focuses on strategic businesses via acquisitions or collaborations.

In an interview with Bernama on Tuesday, Shahrir, who was appointed as Felda chairman on Jan 6, said he sought the resignation of all members of FIC Board of directors to facilitate the restructuring exercise and the implementation of its governance.

This was Felda’s first major move since Shahrir’s announcement that he would carry out a major management revamp in the agency. — Bernama