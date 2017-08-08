FIC hotel purchase: Former CEO, special officer released

File picture shows MACC officers at Felda headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, August 2, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Aug 8 — Former Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) chief executive officer (CEO) and former special officer to FELDA’s former chairman who were remanded in connection with a case involving the purchase of hotels in London and Kuching have been released by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman allowed their release with a bond of RM200,000 each and two sureties.

The former CEO was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for eight days from Aug 1, to facilitate investigations into the purchase of a hotel in Kensington, London by the FIC in 2014.

The 46-year-old man was picked up at 9.20pm on July 31 at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya where he turned up to have his statement recorded.

Meanwhile, the former special officer was also remanded for eight days from Aug 1, to assist in investigations involving another hotel by the FIC in Kuching, Sarawak, also in 2014.

The 51-year-old man was taken from his house in Kuala Lumpur at 12.30am on Aug 1, to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to have his statement recorded before he was detained about 4am.

Both cases are investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

Meanwhile, a female assistant who was also remanded for five days in connection with the purchase of the Kensington hotel was also released today.

Nik Isfahanie Tasnim allowed the 29-year-old to be released under MACC bail of RM100,000.

However, the remand order for the 44-year-old lawyer who was detained with the woman was extended four days until Aug 12.

Both suspects were detained at the MACC headquarters last Thursday on suspicion of being involved in processing the sales and purchases documents between the original owner and a third company before it was sold to the FIC. — Bernama