FIC former CEO gives statement to MACC

Monday July 31, 2017
PUTRAJAYA, July 31 — Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) former chief executive officer Mohd Zaid Abdul Jalil today gave a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to assist in the investigation into the FIC purchase of a hotel in Kuching.

He arrived at the MACC headquarters here at 9.30am and was at the office as of 7pm.

Three individuals, two of them company directors, were remanded last week over the probe.

An investigation was opened into the purchase of the hotel in Kuching after the MACC probe team received information on the matter when investigating the FIC purchase of a hotel in Kensington, London. — Bernama

