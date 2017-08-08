Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

FIC director, two former board members arrived at MACC to give statements

Tuesday August 8, 2017
09:56 PM GMT+8

Tools

A FIC director and two former board members arrived at the MACC headquarters, believed to give their statements on the purchase of a hotel in London. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaA FIC director and two former board members arrived at the MACC headquarters, believed to give their statements on the purchase of a hotel in London. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Aug 8 — The director of the Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) and two former board members arrived at the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) here, believed to give their statements on the purchase of a hotel in London.

The three arrived separately at the MACC building from 9am today.

According to MACC sources, the company director left the MACC office at about 1pm after spending almost four hours there.

The two former board members of FIC left the MACC office at about 3pm, said the source. — Bernama

