FGV to focus on plans to improve performance, says new chairman

Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd chairman Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid at Menara Felda in Kuala Lumpur September 11, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — The three-hour meeting with Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd’s (FGV) senior management at Menara Felda today focused on plans and efforts to improve the company’s performance, said its new Chairman, Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid.

He said the move was important so that the company would be more competitive and able to achieve sustainable growth in the future.

“Even though the company is facing a crisis, the situation is not an obstacle for it to continue improving its business momentum.

“We will focus only on the positives and resolve each problem in stages,” he told the media after chairing the meeting here, today.

Asked on the status of FGV Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Zakaria Arshad, who was asked to take a leave of absence immediately by the Board of Directors on June 6, 2017, Azhar said he would get advice from the stakeholders before making a decision.

He said this matter would probably be included for discussion in the meeting at 3 pm.

“This afternoon we will discuss, may be delay a little bit (the outcome). We will get advice (before making a decision).

“The company’s operation must go on. Don’t stop. We only want ensure that the company’s performance is back on the right platform in order to restore confidence and safeguard all the stakeholders including the shareholders,” he said. — Bernama