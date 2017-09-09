FGV clarifies and welcomes Azhar as Chairman

Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid. — Picture by Choo Choy May KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) and its management looks forward and welcomes the appointment of Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid as its new Chairman.

FGV said the board will undertake the necessary process under the provisions of the Companies Act 2016 and Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd Main Market Listing Requirements (MMLR) to appoint Azhar upon receiving the notification in writing from the relevant authorities.

In a statement today, FGV clarified the confusion arising from a late Bursa Malaysia announcement yesterday, as well as media reports questioning its motive in not acknowledging the appointment earlier.

In the Bursa Malaysia announcement, FGV had said that as at 5.30 pm yesterday, its Company Secretaries has yet to receive any notification in writing from the relevant authorities on the appointment of Azhar.

“As a public listed and government linked company, FGV is bound by rules, regulations and best practice standards under the Companies’ Act 2016, Bursa Malaysia MMLR, Malaysian Code of Corporate Governance 2017 and its Memorandum and Articles of Association (M&A),” it said.

Since the news on the appointment of Azhar was published by the media, FGV had contacted the relevant authorities to obtain the proper notification in writing as required under its M&A for the execution of the appointment.

The above clarification was also in response to a local daily’s article titled, “Apa motif FGV tidak iktiraf pengumuman pelantikan Azhar Abdul Hamid”. — Bernama