Female journalist receives bomb threat

KOTA BARU, Dec 30 ― A female journalist of a print media here received a bomb threat via telephone from an unknown man yesterday, a day after she wrote an article on a hoax bomb scare at the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) in Pengkalan Chepa here.

The 36-year-old victim, who declined to be named, said she received the call at 5.51 pm while covering an assignment regarding a drowning case in Badang here.

She believed that the threat came after the man got angry following the news article which was published yesterday.

“The person asked me ‘are you the one who covered (the story) on bomb threat at LTSIP? Don’t fool around with me...or else, I will (explode a) bomb’.

“The number was believed to have come from a public telephone booth,” she said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Subsequently, the woman lodged a police report at the Kota Baru Police District headquarters at 9 pm.

Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Din Ahmad confirmed the incident, saying that the case was being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Darul Naim Press Club (Kemudi) president Zailani Abd Rahman hoped that the authorities would take stern action against the party who made the threat to prevent such an incident from recurring to other crime journalists. ― Bernama