Fellow musicians offer help to Ben Nathan

PETALING JAYA, Feb 2 — Amid shock and sadness at learning about Ben Nathan’s life as a vagabond the last few years, friends and peers in the music industry have come forward to offer help.

Among them is Tan Sri Syed Yusof Nasir of Jojo Events, who offered to organise a charity concert.

“I’m saddened with the news of his wellbeing,” said Syed Yusof.

“He was such a talented person and I loved all his songs. I’m prepared to do a charity show for him and help him in every way I can.”

In Malay Mail’s report yesterday, Yayasan Artis 1Malaysia (YA1M) president Datuk Irwan Shah Abdullah, better known as DJ Dave, said he had met Ben three times in the last six months but he had refused any help.

Nassier Wahab, a fellow singer from Ben’s era, said there was only one solution.

“We have to take him by force,” he said.

“If we offer to help and wait for him to respond, he will give excuses and we won’t get anywhere.

“When I saw the viral video, I was shocked and saddened over what has happened to him. He was very talented.”

Nassier met with with him a few years back but Ben did not remember who Nassier was.

“I don’t know how he became like this,” he added.

Nassier’s sentiment was also echoed by Ibnor Reza, another singer from the 90s.

“There was a time when a bunch of us offered to help, but he turned us down giving a lot of excuses,” Ibnor said.

“Back then, we used to hang out and talk mostly about our jobs but never about anything personal.

“I agree with Nassier, we have to take him by force.”

Razis Ismail, another singer from the 90s, suggested that the Welfare Department take the initiative to hunt down Ben.

“The Welfare Department has the resources to take him in and help.”