Felda settlers feel ‘cheated’ over Jalan Semarak land transfer

A general view of the Kuala Lumpur Vertical City (KLVC) development on Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaJOHOR BARU, Sept 27 — The Felda Settlers Consultation Committee (JKKP) had never been informed by the agency’s administration of the transfer of ownership of land in Jalan Semarak.

According to the committee board member, Samsuddin Othman, who is also the National Felda Settlers chief, the committee felt cheated and saw it as an attempt to sell the assets of the agency.

“It shows that the previous administration was not transparent and was deceptive about the plans for the development of the land, there were weaknesses in the administration,” he told reporters after a committee meeting here today.

Samsuddin said he was only informed of the initial development of the land in Jalan Semarak, but was never told of the transfer of ownership.

“The previous administration was deceptive and did not consider the views of other parties especially the settlers, it was only three months after the agreement for development was signed did they inform the board,” he said.

Samsuddin said he represented the Felda settlers who wanted the strategically-located land to be returned to Felda.

He added that the JKPP which represents more than 100,000 settlers also supported the steps taken by Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad to get back the land.

Felda had reported that it stood to lose ownership of the land in Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur which was estimated to be worth RM200 million as a result of the transfer conducted in a dubious transaction in 2015.

The transfer of title for the 16-hectare land which is the location for the old Felda headquarters, Anjung Felda and Wisma Felda was believed to have been made when Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd appointed a local company as the main developer on June 3, 2014 and awarded it full power of attorney to develop the land. — Bernama