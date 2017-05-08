Felda Settlers’ Day celebration to be three days’ long

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim at a press conference to announce the national level Felda Settlers Day Celebration 2017, May 8, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, May 8 — The national Federal Development Authority (Felda) Settlers’ Day celebrations will be organised as a three-day event this year, a deputy minister said today.

Settlers’ Day falls on July 7, but the celebrations will be extended from July 21 to July 23 in Putrajaya, involving all Felda settlements in the country, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Razak Ibrahim.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has said that this year’s Settlers Day should be done at a national level with the cooperation of other government agencies,” he said during a press conference here today.

“We are expecting more than 25,000 people to attend the celebrations,” he added.

Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad said that he was “sure” that there will be special announcements regarding housing and other matters for Felda settlers to help alleviate their debt burden.

The celebration will be titled “Ekpresi Felda Negaraku Malaysia”.