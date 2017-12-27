Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Felda land issue won’t affect GE14, minister says

by Azril Annuar

Wednesday December 27, 2017
07:26 PM GMT+8

A general view of the Kuala Lumpur Vertical City (KLVC) development in Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaA general view of the Kuala Lumpur Vertical City (KLVC) development in Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said today the Felda land issue in Jalan Semarak will not impact votes in the next general election.

Speaking to reporters at the outskirts of the Federal Territories Christmas Open House today, Shahidan remained confident of voter support but did not disclose why.

“I don’t think the (Felda Jalan Semarak) issue will have any negative impact on the General Elections,” he told reporters, adding that Barisan Nasional’s election machinery is prepped and ready to face the Opposition.

Last week, Felda was reportedly at risk of losing its strategically located plot of land in Jalan Semarak worth at least RM200 million following a “dubious deal” in 2015.

A transfer of ownership was believed to have taken place when the state plantations giant’s investment arm, Felda Investment Corp (FIC), appointed a local company as its main developer in 2014.

The developer was also given a full power of attorney to develop the project worth RM200 million.

The project has been earmarked for the Kuala Lumpur Vertical City (KLVC) development project. It is expected to have seven towers including one designated for Felda which will be known as KLVC Tower1A.

The KLVC Tower 1A has apparently been approved for construction, alongside a 68-floor office building.

