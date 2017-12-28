Felda gets registrar’s caveat on Jalan Semarak land

A local daily reported that Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad (pic) submitted an application for the four plots of land at the Federal Territory Land Office yesterday. — Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The Federal Land Development Authority’s (Felda) disputed plots of land on Jalan Semarak have been placed under a registrar’s caveat, said its chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad.

The New Straits Times today reported that Shahrir submitted an application for the four plots of land at the Federal Territory Land Office yesterday.

“I have met the deputy director and submitted our application to transfer all the land in Jalan Semarak to be under the registrar’s caveat.

“We were informed that the police have already placed the land under the registrar’s caveat yesterday [Tuesday],” he was quoted saying.

A registrar’s caveat — sometimes spelt registrar caveat — is a limitation on the title of any land filed by the Land Office at the instructions of a judiciary body, a court or tribunal when fraud is suspected and can only be removed after the case is settled.

Felda is at risk of losing its strategically located plot of land in Jalan Semarak worth at least RM200 million following a dubious transfer of ownership in 2015 by a unit of the plantations giant, Felda Investment Corp, to a local company to be its main developer, Malay daily Berita Harian first reported last week.

The developer has since been purported to be Synergy Promenade Sdn Bhd, better known as an interior design firm that has carried out some projects at Wisma Felda and Istana Negara.

The land is being used for the construction of the Kuala Lumpur Vertical City, a seven-tower development.