Felda chairman welcomes new MACC probe

Felda’s chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad pledged full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission that announced a new investigation into the land authority. — Reuters file picKUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Tan Sri Shahrir Samad today pledged Felda’s full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission that announced a new investigation into the land authority.

The Felda chairman also expressed hope that his agency would be able to return to its former glory, when it had been highly regarded by various stakeholders.

“I was glad to read that the MACC received a new lead on an investigation involving Felda.

“I hope this information will help the MACC investigate any corrupt activity and abuse at Felda,” he said in a statement.

The MACC yesterday said it opened a new investigation on Felda based on information it obtained while examining allegations of abuse at Felda Global Ventures Holdings.

The commission did not state, however, what the new probe will examine.