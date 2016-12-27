Felda cannot afford to buy Eagle High Plantations share, Rafizi claims

Rafizi pointed out that Felda should not be able to afford the 37 per cent stake in EHP valued at US$505.4 million (RM2.26 billion) since it had lost RM1.02 billion at the end of the 2014 financial year, leaving behind only RM291 million in its account. — Picture by Saw Siow FengSUNGAI BESI, Dec 27 — PKR's Rafizi Ramli claimed today that the Federal Land Development Authority’s (Felda) does not have the cash required to buy a stake in Rajawali Group’s PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (EHP), one of Indonesia’s largest palm oil companies.

"Felda is paying a premium price (more than the price based on share prices) of 290 per cent (three times more) or 195 per cent if compared to the price of EHP shares today.

"I'm so surprised that Felda was made to buy it at this price when Felda's financial situation was already bad," he claimed in a press conference here.

Rafizi said his remark was based on Felda’s 2014 financial statement that was made available to MPs. The statement for 2015 was not made available, he said.

Malay Mail Online could not independently verify Rafizi’s claim as the document was not shown to the media.

Felda had already explained on Sunday that share price is not the accepted valuation method when it comes to a plantation company, after accusation that it is paying too high a premium for EHP shares.

Rafizi also revealed that FIC Properties Sdn Bhd (FICP), the subsidiary fully-owned by Felda to acquire the stake, has only RM1 million in its account according to data from the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

The PKR vice-president said FICP has had no other transactions since it was established in 2013.

Felda’s acquisition plan came a year after Felda’s main listed unit Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) scrapped a plan to buy a similar stake in Eagle High for US$680 million. Politicians and investors blasted the deal then as too expensive.

Felda said in a statement that the acquisition ― which will be done through its subsidiary FIC Properties Sdn Bhd ― will give it access to more than 320,000 hectares of land in Indonesia, including more than 125,000 hectares of planted area.