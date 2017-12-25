Felda: Audit over Jln Semarak deal to be completed in Feb

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Datuk Razali Ibrahim (left) together Felda Chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad (centre) and Felda director-general, Datuk Ab Ghani Mohd Ali (right) at the press conference on the dubious land ownership transfer, at Menara Felda, December 21, 2017. — Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — The Prime Minister’s Department has instructed a forensic audit to be conducted over the dubious transfer of Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) property in Jalan Semarak to start in January.

Malay daily Berita Harian reported that Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim said the audit will be conducted by an external team.

“The Prime Minister’s Department will be conducting the forensic audit and not Felda. A month has been set to complete the audit,” he reportedly said, adding that his team has no plans to call anyone, especially former chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad to explain themselves.

Razali said the investigative aspects of the case will be handed over to the police completely, including calling certain individuals for questioning.

“We will cooperate fully [with the police],” he reportedly said, referring to the government and Felda.

The forensic audit was called after Felda’s management did not agree with the Jalan Semarak property transfer.

Besides a forensic audit, Felda is also in the process of cancelling a power of attorney letter which they suspect had been misused, while changing the land’s private caveat to registrar caveat with Kuala Lumpur’s Land and Mineral Department.

In the first expose, Felda was reported to be at risk of losing a strategic piece of land with an estimated value of RM270 million located in Jalan Semarak when it changed hands through a dubious transaction in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Real Estate Legal Association of Malaysia deputy president Salkukhairi Abd Sukor was quoted as saying that Felda can file a civil suit as the next step to regain its property, although he expects it will take time.

Felda can also file a relief injunction as a court order to request the developer Kuala Lumpur Vertical City to stop development work.

In the near future, he advised that the best move is for Felda to renegotiate with the developer and go through the terms and conditions found in the original contract.

“If there is room for negotiation they can always look into and review the terms and conditions. Felda might gain some benefit out of it and the negotiation must have a deadline. You cannot let it go on from two to three months,” he reportedly said.

He also added that if there was any element of fraud in the contract between Felda and the developer, the agency can request for a court declaration.

“This can determine if the contract is legal or otherwise and can determine if the contract was breached. From the order, the court will issue a specific execution order. If elements of fraud exists, it means the transfer was not legal and it will return back to the original owner,” he said.