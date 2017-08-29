Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Felda areas in Johor remain BN stronghold, says Khaled

Tuesday August 29, 2017
KLUANG, Aug 29 — Felda areas in Johor remain the political stronghold of UMNO and the Barisan Nasional and the support of these communities will ensure their victory in the next general election, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said there would be no ‘political tsunami’ to the opposition from the voters in the Felda communities as they backed the BN government.

Mohamed Khaled spoke to reporters after presenting land titles at Felda Ulu Penggeli, Kampung Seri Cahaya and Kampung Ilham in the Sembrong parliamentary constituency of UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, here.

A total of 607 settlers received the titles, 264 of them from Felda Ulu Penggeli, 133 from Kampung Sri Cahaya and 210 from Kampung Ilham.

Mohamed Khaled, who is Johor BN chairman, said the Felda communities were wise enough to evaluate what the government had done for them.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin advised Felda settlers to be wary of opposition tactics to manipulate issues in the run-up to the general election.

He said opposition attempts to trigger a ‘Malay tsunami’ of voters to the opposition would be unsuccessful because the Felda settlers knew that the BN took care of their welfare. — Bernama

