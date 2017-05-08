Last updated Monday, May 08, 2017 5:36 pm GMT+8

Felda already fighting corruption internally, Shahrir tells NGOs

BY RAM ANAND

Monday May 8, 2017
03:37 PM GMT+8

Tools

Chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad said Felda is already working with the MACC to battle corruption within the organisation. ― Bernama picChairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad said Felda is already working with the MACC to battle corruption within the organisation. ― Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, May 8 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has already taken measures to fight corruption within the organisation, its chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad said today.

He was responding to two non-government organisations which teamed up yesterday to sign a Memorandum of Understanding aimed to fight corruption in Felda.

“We are already working with MACC, and we have already done pledges of integrity with MACC and also protection for whistleblowers,” he told reporters here, referring to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

He labelled the actions of Anak, an NGO for the children of Felda settlers, and Hisbah Centre for Reform in signing the MoU as “syok sendiri” or self-gratification.

