Felda a ‘success story’ for Malaysia, PM says

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak gives a speech during the launch of Felda 2.0 in Felda Lurah Bilut, Bentong February 4, 2018. — Bernama picBERA, April 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said& Felda is among the country’s success stories that have not being carried out by any other countries in the world.

Najib said even though many countries tried to emulate the modules being implemented by the government, they were unable to do what Barisan Nasional (BN) had done since Felda was established in 1956 until now.

“I know many countries from Africa as well as other places sent delegation after delegation to the country...all their leaders went back and said they wanted to follow Felda’s example and there are also countries that we sent our troops to help the countries concerned implement it.

“But not one is capable of implementing what we have done relating to the development of Felda, which I need not explain...maybe a lot of factors (contributed to the success) but the most crucial one is the commitment of the leadership starting from the late Tun Abdul Razak,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of the new model housing lots for Felda second generation settlers at Felda Kumai, in conjunction with his working visit to the district today.

The event was attended by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob, Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, and Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad.

He said since the first land plan was set up in Felda Lurah Bilut, Felda had undergone many changes and transformation due to the ongoing commitment made by the government in efforts to improve the living standard of the settlers, including the second generation.

Among them are the RM2 billion allocation to expand the houses of Felda settlers with a an interest free loan of RM40,000 for every household besides providing six incentives including in the form of debt disposal, incentive payment, special funds and grants as well as housing incentive.

“Over the six months since the six incentives were provided, 14,876 Felda settlers or 93.5 per cent of the total settlers have agreed to return to Felda.

“This high number has never been seen previously but has been successful, any settlers who have agreed are also eligible to receive the incentive payments,” he said.

Meanwhile the new model of the second generation settlers Felda housing lot launched today was to ensure that the second generation settlers could afford to own houses.

Through the programme, Felda provides land lots in collaboration with the state government,that would be developed by Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB).

For the first phase, 5,000 new model houses will be built in the country. It includes 3,000 housing units in Pahang comprising 900 lots in 14 land schemes in Bera with a government allocation totalling RM164 million.

The programme is a new module that was proposed by Felda chairman, Tan Sri Shahrir Samad and under this concept, the prices of houses valued at about RM75,000 per unit is sold at RM55,000 to the second generation. The government provided a subsidy of RM20,000.

The 1,000 sq ft house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms with ownership priority given to Felda second generation settlers who have gross income of between RM1,000 and RM3,000 per month.

At the function, Najib also announced an allocation of RM14 million to 14 land schemes in Felda for the building of infrastructure and restoration works on 14 mosques in the area. — Bernama