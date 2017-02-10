Felcra likely to make dividend payment monthly from June, says minister

Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakub said Felcra had proposed to make monthly payment of dividends for participants of its oil palm plantations nationwide. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaLUNDU (Sarawak), Feb 10 — The Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra) proposes to make monthly payment of dividends for the participants of its oil palm plantations nationwide.

Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakub said this followed five successful pilot projects carried out in Perak, Trengganu and Pahang over the past one year.

Speaking at a media conference after officiating at the Tamang Sembawang Felcra Oil Palm project annual general meeting here today, he said the new approach would likely be implemented by June this year.

“Now we are making the necessary financial adjustment to facilitate this.

“Currently, the payments are made three times a year — when the school session starts at the beginning of the year, before the Aidilfitri celebration and towards the end of the year,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said that though the monthly sum would not be substantial, some participants felt that it would positively supplement their income from other sources.

On another matter, he said rubber would also be used as a component, besides tar, in the material to build rural roads.

“The Public Works Department and the Cabinet have given their green light for us to build such roads, which will be a good move to stabilise our rubber price.

On the Tanjong Datu by-election, polling for which is on Feb 18, he reminded voters not to fall for the opposition’s reverse psychology but to vote overwhelmingly for Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu.

He said the BN government had always paid great attention to the welfare of rural dwellers and this could change if the opposition took over.

Azizul Annuar Adenan represented his mother Jamilah at the function. — Bernama