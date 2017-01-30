Federal government allocates RM100,000 for Kelantan flood victims

MACHANG, Jan 30 — The federal government allocated about RM100,000 for assistance to 1,500 families who were stranded in the floods in Machang early this month.

Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said the aid was for people living in Kampung Kuala Hau, Ladang Kuala Hau, Kampung Sungai Bedal, Kampung Bukit Besi, Kampung Lepan Peringat, Kampung Limau Nipis, Kampung Bucit and Taman Sri Amal.

“They receive RM65 worth of food supplies and a majority of them are rubber tappers who could not leave their villages when the roads were flooded for four days,” he told reporters after handing over the aid at Kampung Kuala Hau here, today.

Meanwhile, Kerilla Barat Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) chairman, Mat Adnan Deraman said during that period about 300 villagers faced food shortage, as they were not able to travel to Machang and Tanah Merah.

In addition, they had no source of income because they could not go out to the farms or estates to tap rubber, he said. — Bernama