Father nabbed for allegedly abusing daughter with iron, knife

Johor police arrested a man suspected of having abused his teenage daughter. — Reuters file picJOHOR BARU, Dec 14 — A former football club marketing director was arrested today for allegedly abusing his teenage daughter with a cane, a mobile phone tripod, a steam iron and a knife.

The 45-year-old suspect was picked up by a team from the Johor Baru South Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) intelligence and operations unit at an apartment in Bukit Saujana Apartments here at 2am.

It was learnt that his daughter suffered body bruises and burns to her back during the incident that happened in their Bukit Saujana Apartments family home on December 10.

Sources familiar with investigations said the suspect, who is said to be well-known among sports and events circles, was with a 24-year-old woman when police raided the apartment unit.

“The suspect, who had no prior criminal records, was arrested to assist investigations into the alleged abuse of his daughter,” said the sources to Malay Mail.

Police acted on a report lodged by the suspect’s 45-year-old wife at the Tampoi police station here yesterday after she witnessed the incident at their family home.

From the initial report, sources said the suspect was believed to be angry with his daughter after she did not allow him to look at her mobile phone.

It was understood that the suspect had a disagreement with his wife that was believed to have sparked his anger.

“The suspect was then alleged to have went into a rage and physically beat his daughter using a cane and a mobile phone tripod, before using a steam iron on her,” said the sources, adding that the suspect had also threatened his daughter with a knife to her neck.

It is understood investigators are in the midst of identifying the items used to abuse and hurt the victim from the apartment.

Police have classified the case under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.