Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Father, friend arrested as cops probe toddler’s death

By John Bunyan

Friday March 23, 2018
04:38 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Why Royal Caribbean is designing a US$200m islandThe Edit: Why Royal Caribbean is designing a US$200m island

The Edit: Are Earth’s wild megafauna doomed?The Edit: Are Earth’s wild megafauna doomed?

The Edit: ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ sets sights on ‘Black Panther’The Edit: ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ sets sights on ‘Black Panther’

Austin: Hughes arrival as manager has boosted SouthamptonAustin: Hughes arrival as manager has boosted Southampton

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Taiping Police District Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Taib said that the victim was believed to have fallen into the pool and drowned. — Picture courtesy of PDRMTaiping Police District Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Taib said that the victim was believed to have fallen into the pool and drowned. — Picture courtesy of PDRMIPOH, March 23 ― A tiles installer and his friend were arrested to assist into an investigation surrounding the death of his two-year-old son.

It was understood that the toddler allegedly drowned in a pool at Tupai Health Clinic in Taiping.

In the 9pm incident, the victim was believed to have drowned after the 40-year-old father left the child together with his five-year-old sister near the pool before going to the restroom. 

Taiping Police District Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Taib said that the victim was believed to have fallen into the pool and drowned.

“The father together with his friend left the children near the pool and went to toilet for a leak.

“But, when they returned, the child was found floating in the pool,” he said in a Whatsapp message.

Mohamad Taib said the doctor from the clinic confirmed the death of the child.

He added that the victim’s sibling was playing at a different place when the incident happened.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 for exposing children to physical and emotional danger.

The section carries an imprisonment of up to 10 years or fine not exceeding RM20,000 or both upon conviction.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram