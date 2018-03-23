Father, friend arrested as cops probe toddler’s death

Taiping Police District Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Taib said that the victim was believed to have fallen into the pool and drowned. — Picture courtesy of PDRMIPOH, March 23 ― A tiles installer and his friend were arrested to assist into an investigation surrounding the death of his two-year-old son.

It was understood that the toddler allegedly drowned in a pool at Tupai Health Clinic in Taiping.

In the 9pm incident, the victim was believed to have drowned after the 40-year-old father left the child together with his five-year-old sister near the pool before going to the restroom.

Taiping Police District Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Taib said that the victim was believed to have fallen into the pool and drowned.

“The father together with his friend left the children near the pool and went to toilet for a leak.

“But, when they returned, the child was found floating in the pool,” he said in a Whatsapp message.

Mohamad Taib said the doctor from the clinic confirmed the death of the child.

He added that the victim’s sibling was playing at a different place when the incident happened.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 for exposing children to physical and emotional danger.

The section carries an imprisonment of up to 10 years or fine not exceeding RM20,000 or both upon conviction.