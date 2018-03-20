Father dies trying to save drowning son in Bachok

BACHOK, March 20 — A family’s outing at the Sri Telong Beach here today turned tragic when two of them drowned while one is still missing.

Bachok Fire and Rescue Station chief Assistant Fire Officer Muhammad Khairu Yusof said the bodies of Wan Halem Wan Mustapha, 44, and his son, Wan Muhammad Muzzammil, seven, were found by the public at 2.30pm.

“The victim still missing is Wan Halem’s 12-year old son, Wan Ukkasyah,” he told reporters when met at the scene.

Muhammad Khairu said Wan Halem’s two other children, Wan Muhammad Omar, 11, and Wan Muhammad Musab, eight, were rescued by villagers who saw them in difficulties.

Meanwhile, one of the survivors, Wan Muhammad Omar said his family, from Bunut Payong, Kota Baru, came to the beach for a picnic and the incident occurred when his father saw him and his siblings were having difficulty in the waters and tried to save them.

Meanwhile, in Kota Kinabalu, the body of a boy who drowned after falling into the Sungai Marang Kik, Jalan Skim Purutan, near Tambunan, yesterday evening, was found at 6am this morning.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Sabah’s operations centre said the victim, Nathneal Liocember Herman, 10, was on a picnic outing with his family when the mishap happened.

JBPM Sabah received the distress call at 6.58pm before Tambunan Fire and Rescue station chief Desmond Ak Micky @ Dominic with seven personnel were rushed the scene and found the body about 100 metres from where he was reported to have fallen. — Bernama