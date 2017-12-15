Father demands second autopsy on Dutch model

Ivana’s mother Christina, father Marcel and brother Randy look forlorn as they ponder moving forward in their lives without her. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — “I know my Ivana, and I know it was not an accident. I will do everything to make sure the truth comes out.”

Such were the heart-moving words from a distraught Marcel Smit, who described his model daughter and his bond with her.

The 55-year-old said this as he expressed his demand for a second autopsy to be performed on Ivana Esther Robert.

The 18-year-old was found dead on the balcony of a sixth floor condominium unit, off Jalan Dang Wangi on December 7.

Initially classified by police as a sudden death investigation, several evidence surfaced forcing investigators to have a review of her death.

“This (second autopsy) is to ensure no stone is left unturned over the death of my daughter,” he told Malay Mail.

Smit had engaged the services of Muhd Farhan Shafee from the Messrs Shafee and Co. to act on his behalf during this ongoing inquiry.

“I have instructed my lawyers to submit a formal request to the police to obtain a green light to conduct the second post mortem.

“I will arrange for a Dutch pathologist to fly down and cooperate with the local pathologists.

“I want to find out if she was already dead before she went over the balcony on the 20th floor.

“If that did indeed happen, then we have a whole new case on our hands,” he said.

Marcel explained how his family were still troubled with details surrounding Ivana’s death, especially concerning the bruises they saw on her neck when the family identified her remains at Kuala Lumpur Hospital mortuary.

“There were several dots of blue and black bruises on her neck, which my wife, son, a friend, and I all saw in the mortuary.

“How was there no explanation for those bruises on her body?” he asked.

Marcel said they were not allowed to view Ivana’s remains from the neck below, leaving them guessing on how bad her injuries were.

“They did not remove the white cloth to expose her entire body, and I didn’t ask them to remove it. It could be due to the bad injuries from the fall,” he said.

Marcel said his family were not allowed to obtain his daughter’s autopsy report, claiming the hospital would only release it to the police.

He said after the family identified her body, they were made to wait for several hours in the hospital, until the investigating officer arrived.

Upon the officer’s arrival, Marcel said he was given two mobile phones, Ivana’s purse, her skirt and her top.

“If they claimed she was nude, where are her undergarments? My daughter would never be standing nude in the balcony. She is a shy person.

Marcel said since he arrived in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday, police had only met with him twice, once in the mortuary and when they had their statements recorded on Wednesday evening.

He said his wife, Christina, 53, their elder son Randy, 32, and Ivana’s boyfriend Lukas Kramer spoke to police, and they were asked general questions about Ivana’s character.

Marcel said he found it hard to believe Ivana had ingested drugs voluntarily, as it was something not like her to do.

Upon meeting the investigating officer, Marcel said the family were just told Ivana had died from a fall, and that police found drugs in her system.

“She could have taken the drugs, I do not deny that. However I have a strong feeling she was not in the right frame of mind when she was offered the substances.