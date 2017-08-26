Father, daughter die in crash

JOHOR BARU, Aug 26 — A man and daughter were killed after their car caught fire following a collision with another vehicle at KM9 Jalan Kluang, Batu Pahat on Thursday night.

Batu Pahat police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Wahib Musa said the accident occurred after the driver of the car, which was headed towards Batu Pahat, lost control, hit the road divider and crossed onto the opposite side of the road.”Initial investigations revealed a car travelling towards Sri Gading crashed into the victims’ car causing it to catch fire.

“Two other cars then collided with the cars when they went out of control after hitting vehicle debris,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Mohd Irwan Shah Mohd Yusop, 36, and his daughter Nur Shahzanani, 17.

Abdul Wahib said the driver of the car which hit their vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital by passers-by.