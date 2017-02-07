Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 6:48 pm GMT+8

Father and son charged with Myanma restaurant worker’s murder

Tuesday February 7, 2017
05:37 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — A father and son were charged in the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a Myanmar restaurant worker.

V. Vijaya Kumar, 57, and V. Anandan, 34, are jointly accused of killing Mohd Ayob Mohd Hatim with an accomplice still at large in front of MyMydin at Amara Boulevard in Jalan Kennison, Gombak here, at 3.30pm on Jan 19.

No plea was recorded from the duo after the charge was read out to them pending transfer of the case to the High Court.

Magistrate Nurul Izzah Hasan Basri fixed the case, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, for remention on March 28.

Insp Muhammad Faiz Abu Samah was the prosecuting officer while the two accused were unrepresented. — Bernama

