Fatal Muar bus crash proves need for shake up, Johor DAP says

Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong says the government must implement the proposals and recommendations of the Independent Advisory Panel to the Minister of Transport. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The latest bus crash that killed 14 in Muar this morning is a clear indicator that the long-haul bus service industry needs to be shaken up, Johor DAP said today.

Its chief Liew Chin Tong, in an immediate reaction to the news of the tragedy, said the government must implement the proposals and recommendations of the Independent Advisory Panel to the Minister of Transport made following the bus crash in Genting Highlands on August 21, 2013, that killed 37 people.

“DAP Johor expresses our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and we pray for speedy recovery of those who were injured.

“I am particularly saddened by this morning’s incident as I have been speaking up inside and outside Parliament on the need for the government, especially Transport Ministry, to fully implement the proposals and recommendation of the Independent Advisory Panel to the Minister of Transport,” he said in a statement.

Among the panel's recommendations were the installation of speed limiters for public service and goods vehicles.

Statistics of fatal bus crashes. — file picIt also included a proposal for the speed limiter to be tested for its functionality and performance during vehicle roadworthiness inspections.

In December 2013, the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) encouraged public buses to be equipped with a global positioning system (GPS) to prevent them from speeding, although the monitoring of the speed limit of their vehicles was left to the respective companies.

Six months later, only 112 of the 164 express bus operators in peninsular Malaysia installed GPS devices.

An audit by SPAD found that some companies only installed the GPS devices to meet licensing requirements and without proper usage.

Liew said today that the Transport Ministry and SPAD must have the political resolve to shake up the long distance bus industry to prevent future accidents.

“Licensing, salary and welfare of drivers and safety standards of the buses, among others, are key areas of concern that require firm and decisive leadership to impose reforms,” he said.

An express bus skidded and plunged off a cliff early this morning in Muar, Johor, killing 14 people including the driver.

The incident, which also injured 16, took place at Kampung Jayo, Jalan Kangkar-Senangah, Pagoh at around 4am on Christmas Eve.

Today’s accident was the worst involving buses since the 2013 Genting Highlands bus crash that killed 37 people.