Fast approval not a reason to compromise halal certification procedure, says Jakim

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom and his deputy Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki pictured with representatives of companies that received the Malaysian Halal Certification Certificate, in Putrajaya, August 7, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Aug 7 — The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) will not compromise on the integrity aspect of its halal certification procedures despite the introduction of its fast approval initiative, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom.

He said the initiative taken by Jakim to introduce faster approval process for the Malaysia Halal Certificate from one month to only three working days did not mean that the department would easily approve the application.

“We know many companies had wanted to obtain the certificate faster to ensure progress of their businesses, but at the same time Jakim is facing a challenge to convince the public and international society specifically that the halal certificate issued by Jakim is genuine and full of integrity.

“We will ensure that the halal certification procedures will be conducted with full integrity without compromise,” he told the media after the presentation of Malaysia Halal Certificate to industry players through the fast-approval initiative here today.

Jamil Khir said in a bid to speed up the issuance of the certificate, and to avoid mis-issuance, the applications for fast-approval were divided into sensitive goods and non-sensitive goods categories.

He said sensitive goods were products related to slaughterhouse matters, which require Jakim to go to the ground to conduct audits, and also products which could easily be mixed with non-halal ingredients.

“These products require a different level of scrutiny and will of course take more time (to be approved),” he added. — Bernama