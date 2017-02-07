Farmer goes to prison for allegiance to Islamic State

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — A farmer was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty at the High Court here today to a charge of supporting Daesh terrorists through an oath of allegiance.

Zairosfitri Jainuddin Azhar, 24, committed the offence in a chat group, ‘gagak hitam’ via handphone at Blok A, Perumahan Awam 2, Chenderiang, Batang Padang, Perak, between March 25, 2016 and June 17, 2016.

In meting out the punishment, judicial commissioner Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman reminded the offender of the seriousness of his crime which involved public and global security.

“Considering that you are still young and may hopefully serve the country, the court will give you a punishment for you and society to learn and help eliminate this group,” he said.

The charge under Section 130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code carries a life sentence or not more than 30 years imprisonment, and liable to forfeiture of any asset used or intended to be used in the commission of the offence.

According to the facts of the case, Zairosfitri first joined the gagak hitam group which has 66 members through the Telegram application using a telephone line registered in his name and ‘Zairos N Jack’ as his identity with a profile picture of a masked and bearded man, on March 25 last year.

Investigations revealed, he made 41 comments in the group between March 25 and June 16, 2016 which showed he knew that the group was set up to support Daesh’s terrorism agenda and struggle.

Zairosfitri made the oath of allegiance to Daesh at 12.33am on March 29, 2016.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam appeared for the prosecution while Zairosfitri was represented by counsel Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar. — Bernama