Farmer and three sons jailed a total 105 years for incest

KOTA SAMARAHAN, Aug 25 ― A farmer and his three sons were slapped with a total 105 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to 13 counts of committing incest on two girls, the daughters of one of the sons.

The 57-year-old farmer, grandfather to the victims, was charged with six counts of incest and jailed for 25 years while two of his sons ― aged 42 and 26 ― were charged with two counts and one count respectively, and sentenced to 25 years jail each.

Another son, aged 28 was charged with four counts of incest and given the maximum 30-year jail sentence.

Sessions judge Marutin Pagan ordered all four to be whipped the maximum 24 cane strokes.

The case surfaced after the older sibling was found pregnant following a medical checkup at a hospital, with the men subsequently arrested in Serian after a police report alleged that the girls had been subject to sexual abuse over a duration of six years.