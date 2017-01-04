Fans pay tribute to the man who made generations laugh

Alfonso Wong Kar Hei died from organ failure on New Year’s Day in the United States, said a statement from OMQ Comics. PETALING JAYA, Jan 4 — A tinge of nostalgia was felt by many from all around the world as they paid tribute to the man behind the famous comic Old Master Q.

Hong Kong based illustrator and comic book artist, Yasmin Liang, tweeted from her Twitter handle @yasminliang saying: “Sad to hear of another great passing — Alfonso Wong. Loved his Old Master Q comics when I was growing up.”

CNN International anchor and journalist, Kristie Lu Stout, also posted on Wong’s passing on Twitter, saying: “His comics were a staple for HK & the Chinese diaspora for decades. Alphonso Wong, the artist behind the iconic Old Master Q, #RIP,” from her handle @klustout.

Twitter user from Kuala Lumpur, Jackson Mah (@jacksonmah) said: So long, and thanks for all the laughs. Farewell, Mr Old Master Q. #OldMasterQ #AlfonsoWong.”

Tweeting in Malay, Twitter user S. Dowl Melipone (@primaeros) said: “I’ll always remember the comic that I used to read while at the barber shop. RIP Old Master Q.”

On Instagram, artists have been paying tribute to the comic that made their childhood, with user antz_rscls, a Singaporean urban art scene page posting, “RIP sir … Thank you for serving my grandfather, father and myself with your awesome comics!”

Another artist, user palwong said: “Thank you, Mr Wong, for the joy of giving so many of your years to everyone. Good journey all the way. To Miss Wong, I’m sorry for your loss.”

Another Instagram user leejkp said, “RIP Alfonso Wong. Thanks for your wonderful comics of Lao Fu Tze (Old Master Q) that made our childhood awesome.”

User ashmuseum posted: “While others grew up with Archie comics, I grew up with this gang. Thanks for the lessons and laughter,” along with a picture of all the characters from the comics.

On Facebook, user Bantoon Amatyakul, who posted in Thai, said: “The new generation won’t know him. I am a cartoonist and this person influenced my job with jokes and sarcasm.”

Another user Syamrath Suthanukul said in Thai, “I used to read this as a kid. And now, another one is gone.”

Sert Siri said: “He is the author of one of the funniest cartoons in the world. When I was a child, I was in a dark place and this cartoon was the light, until now. Rest in peace.”