Fancy mall-hopping in the Klang Valley with the MRT SBK line?

Guess how many shopping malls you can reach in the Klang Valley using Malaysia’s first MRT line? — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Malaysians can now add mall-hopping to their list of activities when the entire 51km MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang line becomes fully operational from today.

At the Bukit Bintang MRT station alone, commuters can reach at least eight shopping malls.

The five exits popping strategically out of this underground station allow you to get to where you need to be without ever crossing the road — be it right outside the Lot 10 mall, or a short stroll to the entrances of the Pavilion KL mall or the Sungei Wang mall. You can use the exits even if you are not a MRT passenger.

Here we list the 19 MRT stations along the 31-station Sungai Buloh-Kajang route which provide access to shopping outlets, based on information provided by MRT Corp:

Other shopping spots not mentioned in the infographic are Sunway Nexis and Giant Kota Damansara which are accessible from the Surian MRT station; eCurve and Tesco Kota Damansara (Mutiara Damansara); Glo Damansara Mall and Hero Supermarket (Taman Tun Dr Ismail); the BB Plaza that is being redeveloped, Fahrenheit 88, Starhill Gallery, Imbi Plaza (Bukit Bintang); and Aeon Big Jalan Peel (Cochrane).

That brings it to a total of 44 shopping malls, supermarkets, wet markets and street markets, if you have been keeping count.

There are also around 11 hospitals or healthcare providers along the MRT SBK line.

Beyond connecting Malaysians to their offices and retail therapy outlets, MRT Corp said the MRT SBK line also provides access to over 40 educational institutions ranging from primary schools to universities.

MRT Corp strategic communications and stakeholder relations director Datuk Najmuddin Abdullah said the MRT project — of which the SBK is the first line — is expected to contribute to increase in value of 1.2 million square feet of real estate, commercial and residential properties.

“The gross value of development is expected to increase at an estimated RM300 million a year,” he told Malay Mail Online.