Family of warden proud he made ultimate sacrifice

The late Mohd Yusof Md, 26, with his mother, Saadiah Othman, 62, in Kuala Lumpur recently. — Bernama picSUNGKAI, Sept 15 — The family of Mohd Yusuf Md, the warden who sacrificed his own life to save a student who was trapped in the fire that broke out at Pusat Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah in Kuala Lumpur today are very proud of him.

His sister Norazni Md, 37, when met at the family’s home in Felda Besout here, said that even though it deeply saddened them to lose him, they were very happy that he emerged a hero in the tragedy.

She said their mother, Saadiah Othman, 62, remained calm and accepted it as fated on receiving the sad news.

"He sacrificed his own life to save others. That is something any family will be proud of,” she said while members of the family were reciting Yassin prayers for Mohd Yusuf.

Mohd Yusuf, 26, who was also a teacher at the school, was the eight of 10 siblings.

According to Norazni, the family came to know about the tragedy at about 7am but were not informed about the status of Mohd Yusuf then.

She said their eldest brother Noorazam Md, 40, who lives in Kuala Lumpur, when to check at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital and the school and found that his name was not on the list of those who survived.

"When Abang Long confirmed Abang Chik had died, mother cried a short while and later calmed herself," she said. adding that her brother was a very cheerful person.

Mohd Yusuf, who was still single, had studied at the same school since he was 15 and thereafter took up the teaching and warden positions.

Twenty-one students and another two teacher who also served as a warden were killed in the incident while seven others were injured. — Bernama