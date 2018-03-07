Family of student killed by lawnmower gets RM5,500 insurance payout

On February 13, student Nur Afini Roslan was killed by a lawnmower blade that detached while in operation at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Gemas, Negri Sembilan. — Picture via Facebook/DTTBKUALA LUMPUR, March 7 ― The family of a student killed by a stray lawnmower blade last month has received RM5,500 as compensation, Parliament was told today.

Deputy Education Minister Senator Datuk Chong Sin Woon disclosed this during Question Time today.

“We have given Takaful insurance payout of RM5,500 on Feb 23, 2018, at the Sungai Kelama mosque,” he said.

When Seremban MP Anthony Loke asked about the liability of contractor involved, Chong said the this still must be determined through police investigations.

Chong said his ministry also issued another circular warning schools about the penalties for failing to observe safety guidelines.

He added that action would be taken soon against those responsible.

The Education Minister later said a special committee would be formed to investigate the incident.