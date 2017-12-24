Family of Malaysian arrested in Dubai ‘worried sick’, hope for safe return by CNY

Malaysian businessman Richard Lau was arrested in April 2017 after he was accused of stealing wages and commissions. ― Picture via Detained in DubaiKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24- The family of a Malaysian engineer who has been detained in Dubai for the past eight months are hoping that he would be able to finally return to the country before Chinese New Year.

According to a report in The Star Online, civil engineer Richard Lau’s sister Lau Yii Hung said that her parents are “worried sick” about Lau, who has been detained over alleged theft.

“We really hope that he will be coming home for the Chinese New Year celebration,” she reportedly said.

Lau, 41, was arrested while he was posted in Ras Al Khaimah by a Malaysian marine transport company.

He had reportedly been based there for the past five years.

She also urged the Malaysian government to intervene due to its good relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

She insisted that Lau had committed no wrongdoing and has been falsely accused of theft though he was merely collecting his salary payment.

Civil rights group Detained in Dubai previously highlighted Lau’s case, claiming that his detention has been extended repeatedly despite the lack of evidence.

He has also been repeatedly denied bail while authorities investigate the accusation against him.