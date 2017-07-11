Family of Johor student claims in the dark over autopsy result

Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi was allegedly abused on March 24, but was only taken to hospital in Johor Baru on April 19, where he was found to have massive bacterial infection in all his limbs as well as kidney failure.KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The family of Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi, who died amid allegations of abuse at his Johor religious school, have claimed they were not informed of the Health Ministry’s autopsy result.

The family said it will now leave the matter to its lawyers following the autopsy result, which revealed that Thaqif had died because of leptospirosis — better known as rat urine disease — and not from injuries allegedly from beatings at school, Malay daily Berita Harian reported.

“We were not informed about it and had only knew it through media reports. Many reporters had contacted me since [yesterday] afternoon,” Thaqif’s mother Felda Wani Ahmad was quoted saying.

“I am upset that the family was not informed anything about the it and I have contacted the lawyer this afternoon to obtain explanation from the Health Ministry about the autopsy report.”

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the autopsy was done on the same day the 11-year-old boy died last April 26.

Dr Noor Hisham said a special investigation committee had been set up comprising forensic experts with expertise in complicated cases, adding that the autopsy report would be sent to the police for further action.

The assistant warden at Madrasah Tahfiz Al-Jauhar — a religious school based in Kota Tinggi, Johor, that teaches the memorisation of the Quran — had allegedly beaten Mohamad Thaqif on the soles of his feet with a rubber hose.

He then had both legs amputated below the knee and had been scheduled for surgery to amputate his right forearm, but died on April 26 before it could take place.

The 29-year-old assistant warden had been arrested for murder, but he was released from remand last month.